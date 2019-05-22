An Anniston man was charged Tuesday after he allegedly punched a woman, causing her to fall and injure her head.
Matthew Pierce Hulsey, 42, was charged by Anniston police with second-degree domestic violence.
Lt. Chris Sparks said family members reported a 44-year-old woman missing over the weekend. Sparks said police found Hulsey and the woman at around 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of West 53rd Street and noticed the woman had a large laceration on her head.
According to Sparks, the man punched the victim, causing her to fall and hit her head. Sparks said the victim refused medical treatment. Sparks said Hulsey was arrested at around 2 p.m. at the home.
Hulsey was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Wednesday, with bond not yet set.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.