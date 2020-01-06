Man charged with New Years’ attack in Jacksonville

Police charged an Anniston man last week after he allegedly attacked a woman and tried to run from an officer.
Jacksonville police charged Todd Bush, 37, on Jan. 1 with domestic violence by strangulation, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude law enforcement and third-degree mischief.
Bush’s arrest warrants state he strangled the woman on New Years’ Eve. According to a police report, the incident began around 10 p.m. at a home on Church Avenue Southeast.
The woman called police after Bush left the home, according to court documents. According to the police report, made available to the public online, an officer saw Bush at the home around 1:45 p.m. and chased Bush into a wooded area and found him lying behind some bushes.
The report stated authorities found what appeared to be cocaine in Bush’s pocket while booking him into the Jacksonville City Jail.
Bush was later transferred to the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Monday with bond set at $24,500.
Attempts to reach Jacksonville police for additional comment on Monday were unsuccessful.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine, according to state law.