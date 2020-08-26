Man charged with murder in downtown Anniston shooting

An Anniston man remained in jail Wednesday after he reportedly shot and killed a man earlier this month.
Anniston police charged Jaquintin Lee Jones, 23, on Monday with murder.
According to court documents, Jones caused the death of Anton Michael Johnson by shooting him on Aug. 16.
Police told The Star that Johnson, a 28-year-old Oxford man, was shot around 12:45 a.m. at the corner of 12th Street and Noble Street. He had likely been walking to a nearby event center when he was shot, police said.
According to police, Johnson was taken to Regional Medical Center and then to UAB hospital in Birmingham where he died the next day.
An attempt Wednesday to reach police for more information on Jones’ arrest was not immediately successful.
Jones was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $60,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 17.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Jones could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines.