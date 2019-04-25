An Equality man charged in March with trafficking methamphetamine in Calhoun County opted Wednesday to waive his preliminary hearing in court.
Harold Wayne George, 44, had his case sent to a grand jury by Calhoun County District Judge Randy Moeller.
George and Deanna Hope Murray, 25, of Anniston were each charged with trafficking meth March 26 by Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies. George was also charged with altering the identification of a firearm and several misdemeanors.
Deputies told The Star in March that an officer stopped George and Murray’s car at around 2 a.m. on Peek’s Hill Road before George ran out of the car, dropping meth, a pistol and ammunition magazines as the officer chased him.
Police said the deputy, who was uninjured during the incident, used a stun gun on George, but he kept fighting until he was subdued.
George and Murray were booked into the Calhoun County Jail. George remained in jail Thursday with bond set at $336,000. Murray, whose bond was set at $300,000, was released from jail March 29, according to court records.
Murray, who was also present in court, had her preliminary hearing rescheduled for 1:30 April 29.
Trafficking meth is a Class A felony. If convicted, George and Murray could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.