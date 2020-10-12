Man charged with meth trafficking in Heflin

A Woodland man remained in jail Monday after he was allegedly caught trafficking drugs earlier this year.
Authorities arrested Johnathan Warren Heard, 48, on Thursday and charged him with trafficking methamphetamine.
According to his arrest warrant, Heard was found with at least 28 grams of meth on March 11 at an address in the 7000 block of Alabama 46. A warrant for Heard’s arrest was filed the next day.
Heard was booked into the Cleburne County Jail with bond set at $100,000 cash. An attempt Monday to reach authorities for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Trafficking meth is a Class A felony. If convicted, Heard could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine upon conviction.