The case of an Alexandria man charged last month after he allegedly manufactured psychedelic drugs was sent to a Calhoun County grand jury Tuesday after he opted to waive his preliminary hearing.
Ty Lane Brown, 22, was charged June 30 by Weaver police with first-degree manufacturing of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to court documents, Brown manufactured psilocybin, also known as mushrooms, June 22 from an address in the 400 block of Wexford Avenue in Weaver.
Court documents also allege that Brown was found that day with MDMA, marijuana and a glass pipe with drug residue.
Attempts to reach Weaver police Wednesday for additional details were not immediately successful.
Brown was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $315,500. His bond was reduced Tuesday to $37,750, and he was released from jail that day, according to jail staff.
First-degree manufacturing of a controlled substance is a Class A felony. If convicted, Brown could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.