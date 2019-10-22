State troopers charged an Anniston man Monday with leaving the scene of a wreck that killed a man two years earlier.
According to an arrest warrant, Reagan Scott Kenney, 43, left a trailer on a public road on Oct. 21, 2017, which resulted in an accident that killed James Adam Harris.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies told The Star in 2017 that Kenney and James Christopher Hooper, 33, tried to steal the flatbed trailer from a business on U.S. 431, but abandoned the trailer in the middle of the highway after it became unhitched.
Troopers said Harris, 34, of Jacksonville, was driving south on U.S. 431 when his 2007 Toyota Tacoma collided with the trailer. Harris died three days after the accident.
Deputies said a man reported after the wreck that the tailgate on his pickup had been stolen and described to deputies the truck Kenney and Hooper were driving when they stole the trailer.
Deputies said they went to Kenney’s home, where they found the tailgate, as well as Hooper sleeping in a truck.
While deputies tried to question Hooper, they said, Kenney fled the home through the back door. Hooper was arrested on numerous theft and receiving stolen property charges and booked into the Calhoun County Jail.
Kenney was captured Nov. 1, 2017, after Marcus Wood, who was then a captain with the Sheriff’s Office, spotted him while surveying a section of the Choccolocco Wildlife Management area from a National Guard helicopter. Deputies said Kenney was driving an all-terrain vehicle with a woman as a passenger.
Deputies said they apprehended Kenney near the intersection of Chinch Creek Road and Rainbow Drive after a 30-minute chase that ended when Kenney’s ATV hit a parked police car. Kenney was also charged with several counts of theft and receiving stolen property.
Hooper pleaded guilty in 2018 to theft and receiving stolen property and was sentenced to 46 months in prison.
According to court documents, Kenney’s trial on the theft and receiving stolen property charges began Monday.
An attempt to reach troopers Tuesday for more information on Kenney’s most recent charge was not immediately successful.
Leaving the scene of an accident is a Class C felony. If convicted, Kenney could be sentenced to a decade in prison and owe up to $15,000 in fines, according to state law.