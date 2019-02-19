A man charged with fatally shooting a relative and housemate was released from the Calhoun County Jail earlier this month.
William Dewayne Pointer, 39, of Anniston, was released on a $30,000 surety bond on Feb. 8.
Pointer was initially charged in July with murder. Police found the body of 32-year-old Teauntay Quartez Pointer at around 10 p.m. July 18 at the 2300 block of Moore Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds on his torso. Teauntay Pointer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police told The Star the two men were related, but were not immediate family members, and were living at the same place.
Pointer was indicted on the murder charge in October and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in December.
An attempt to contact Pointer’s defense attorneys, Bill and Will Broome, Tuesday was unsuccessful.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Pointer could face a maximum sentence of life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.