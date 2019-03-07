A man charged in June in connection with the death and dismemberment of a Jacksonville woman pleaded not guilty in late February.
Timothy Mark Putman, 33, pleaded not guilty Feb. 27 and opted to waive his arraignment. An attempt to contact Putman’s defense attorney, Dani Bone, on Monday for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Putman and his brother, Tony Lee Putman, 39, were each initially charged in June with killing 26-year-old Kelsey Abigail Williams.
Parts of Williams’ burnt body were found June 2 behind RJ’s gas station in Glencoe, near the Calhoun County line.
More of Williams’ remains were found June 9 in a burned-out van on a property in the 1400 block of Pine Ridge Road.
According to an autopsy report, Williams died from blunt-force trauma to the head.
Putman and his brother were arrested June 18 and charged with murder.
Putman remained in the Calhoun County jail Thursday with bond set at $500,000 for the murder charge.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Putman could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.