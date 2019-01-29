A 38-year-old Anniston man was arrested Monday on a drug distribution charge after, police say, they found marijuana on him.
David James Bush was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after, Capt. Curtis McCants said, officers found marijuana in his pocket.
McCants said an officer stopped Bush’s car near East 10th Street for a minor traffic violation and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Before searching the car, McCants said, the officer searched Bush and another passenger and found the marijuana. McCants declined to comment on the amount of marijuana or its street value, but said the weight of the drugs was a factor in the severity of the charge.
Along with the marijuana, McCants said, Bush was found with other drugs, though he declined to specify what kind. The charge listed on Bush’s arrest report cites a state law that prohibits possession of between eight and 28 grams of cocaine.
Bush remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Tuesday afternoon, according to the jail’s online inmate roster, with bond set at $15,000.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, meaning Bush could be sentenced to up to two decades in prison if convicted.