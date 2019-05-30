An Anniston man was charged Wednesday after he allegedly hit a relative in the face with a piece of lumber earlier this month.
Jimmy Lee Thomas, 41, was charged by Anniston police with first-degree assault.
Lt. Chris Sparks told The Star earlier this month Thomas and a 56-year-old male relative got into an argument at around 2:45 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of North Hunter Street before Thomas hit the man in the face with a two-by-four.
Sparks said Thursday the victim’s face was significantly swollen and he was taken to Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Thomas was arrested from an address on North Hunter Street and was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Thursday, with bond set at $15,000. He is set to appear in court 1:30 p.m. June 24 for a preliminary hearing.
First-degree assault is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.