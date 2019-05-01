A Wellington man was charged Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to shoot his adult son and assaulted a deputy that afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Donald Nathan Karns, 63, was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree domestic violence menacing and resisting arrest by Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said Karns got into a dispute with his son around 4 p.m. at his home on Old Sulphur Springs Road, then pulled a gun and threatened to kill his son.
When a deputy arrived at the home, Wade said, Karns had the gun in the waistband of his pants and acted as if he was going to bring it out again. Wade said the deputy had to wrestle the gun away from Karns.
When the deputy tried to arrest him, Wade said, Karns hit him. Wade said the deputy fought back and was able to hold Karns down on the ground while his son helped the deputy handcuff him.
The deputy went to the hospital and is expected to fully recover from his injuries, Wade said.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in a decade-long prison sentence and up to $15,000 in fines, according to state law.