A Weaver man was charged Wednesday after he was found with drugs after leading police on a high-speed chase in May, according to law enforcement.
Scotty Ray Miller Jr., 25, was charged by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit with trafficking heroin and first-degree receiving stolen property.
Capt. Allen George, who heads the major crimes unit, said agents were looking for another person May 23 when they were told that person was at a home on Boiling Springs Road in Ohatchee, where Miller was staying.
After agents arrived, George said, Miller pulled into the driveway driving a stolen motorcycle. After agents told Miller to stay at the home, George said, Miller sped away.
George said major crimes unit agents, Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies and Ohatchee police chased Miller to the intersection of Post Oak Road and Alexandria-Wellington Road before Miller crashed the motorcycle. When agents searched Miller, they found about 10 grams of heroin on him, George said.
When major crimes unit agents searched the home, George said, they found half a pound of methamphetamine, firearms and a stolen car. George said Miller later confessed to keeping the stolen car at the home.
Because Miller was injured, George said, he wasn’t immediately charged.
Miller was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Friday, with bond set at $315,000. He is set to appear in court 1:30 p.m. July 1 for a preliminary hearing.
Trafficking heroin is a Class A felony. If convicted, Miller could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.