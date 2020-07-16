Man charged with electronic solicitation of a minor

An Anniston man remained in jail Thursday after he reportedly tried to solicit an underage boy for sex earlier this week.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged the 23-year-old man Wednesday with electronic solicitation of a minor.
According to the man’s arrest warrant, he used a computer to try to meet with a minor for sex between Monday and Wednesday. Investigator Jay Harrington said the man contacted an adult who was posing as a minor. The man was arrested Wednesday en route to meeting his intended victim.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Electronic solicitation of a minor is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 upon conviction.