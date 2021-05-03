Man charged with domestic violence, burglary in Jacksonville

Police arrested an Alexandria man Saturday after he allegedly attacked one woman and broke into another woman’s home.
Jacksonville police charged Jesaun M. Johnson, 21, with domestic violence by strangulation and third-degree burglary.
According to court documents, Johnson choked a woman Saturday and broke into a home in the 100 block of Harris Street in Jacksonville, planning to commit another domestic violence crime.
An attempt Monday to reach Jacksonville police for more information was not immediately successful.
Johnson was booked into jail with bond set at $22,500. As of Monday, Johnson was not listed as an inmate in the Calhoun County Jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 3.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000 if convicted.