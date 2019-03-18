Oxford police charged a 22-year-old man Friday after he allegedly dealt drugs from an “undisclosed location” in February.
Jeffrey Hunter Taylor was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Taylor’s most recent warrants state that he lives in Oxford. However, recent court documents list him as a Jacksonville resident.
Taylor’s arrest warrants allege that he dealt meth and heroin Feb. 1 from an “undisclosed location” in Oxford.
Attempts to reach Oxford police Monday for more information about Taylor’s arrest were unsuccessful.
Court records indicate that Taylor was charged Tuesday with trafficking meth, trafficking heroin and three misdemeanors in Piedmont.
Taylor remained Monday in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $925,500. Taylor is slated to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. April 8.
Trafficking meth is a Class A felony. If convicted, Taylor could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, which can result in up to 20 years in prison and a maximum of $30,000 in fines.