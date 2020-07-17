You are the owner of this article.
Man charged with dealing marijuana in Jacksonville

A Jacksonville man remained in jail Friday after he reportedly dealt marijuana earlier this year.

Tristin Taylor Hensley

Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Tristin Taylor Hensley, 21, on Thursday with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Court documents allege Hensley dealt marijuana between March 1 and May 1 in Jacksonville.

An attempt Friday to reach deputies for more information was not immediately successful.

Hensley was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000 for the drug charge. He had no bond set Friday for a probation violation. His next court date is Aug. 6.

Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, punishable up to 20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.

