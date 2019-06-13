An Anniston man was charged Tuesday after he allegedly dealt heroin and diazepam from his home in 2017.
Tyrone Leander Jordan Jr., 44, was charged by the Calhoun Cleburne Major Crimes Unit with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Jordan’s arrest warrants allege that he dealt heroin and diazepam Oct. 26, 2017, from an address in the 600 block of Baxter Street
An attempt late Thursday afternoon to contact the major crimes unit for additional details was unsuccessful.
Jordan was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Thursday, with bond set at $30,000. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. July 8 for a preliminary hearing.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, which can result in a two-decade prison sentence and owe up to $30,000 in fines, per state law.