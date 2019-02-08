An Anniston man was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Dymion Artegus Edmondson, 28, was apprehended by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit at around 3:30 a.m.
Edmondson’s arrest warrant alleged that he dealt an “analog controlled substance” from his home on Sept. 18, 2017, but did not specify what the drug was. Capt. Allen George, who heads the major crimes unit, described an analog substance as a substance that has the same effects as an illegal drug.
According to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Edmondson was arrested on West Eighth Street in Anniston. Because he was not in the office when contacted Friday, George said, he was unable to provide more details about Edmondson’s arrest.
Edmondson was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. He was released on bond the day after his arrest, according to Sheriff Matthew Wade.
An effort to reach Edmondson by phone late Friday was unsuccessful.
Edmondson is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 28.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony. According to state law, Class B felonies can carry a maximum sentence of two decades and up to $30,000 in fines after conviction.