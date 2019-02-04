Anniston police arrested a 63-year-old man Sunday after he allegedly strangled a victim in his home Sunday morning.
Ronald Lewis Pearson, who lists an address on Moore Avenue, was charged with domestic violence strangulation.
According to Sgt. Kyle Price, Pearson and the victim got into an argument before he began choking her at around 4:30 a.m.
Price said the victim had bruises around her neck, but was not injured badly enough to need hospitalization.
Price said Pearson was arrested shortly after police were called to his home.
On Monday afternoon, Pearson remained in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000.
Domestic violence strangulation is a Class B felony. According to state law, Class B felonies can result in a maximum prison sentence of two decades upon conviction.