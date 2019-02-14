An Anniston man was charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly got into a fight at a bar more than a week ago.
Justin James Wade, 28, was arrested and charged Wednesday by Anniston police.
According to police, Wade repeatedly struck a 43-year-old man Feb. 3 at a bar on the 1100 block of Noble Street. Sgt. Kyle Price said the victim’s injuries were severe enough for him to receive treatment at UAB hospital, but were not life-threatening.
Price said the victim had done some work for Wade prior to the altercation and Wade was not satisfied with the quality of the work.
Wade was arrested Wednesday afternoon at Cheaha State Park. Price said police had been told that Wade was doing work there as a subcontractor and went there to arrest him.
Wade was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, with bond set at $7,500. On Thursday morning, Wade was not listed on the jail’s online inmate roster. Wade’s next court date is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 5.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, meaning Wade could face up to a decade in prison and owe up to $15,000 in fines, according to state law.