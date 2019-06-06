A Calhoun County Jail inmate charged with beating another inmate in December, leaving him comatose, waived his arraignment Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Camerin Neshun Thomas, 25, of Anniston was initially charged Dec. 26 with attempted murder by Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies.
Police told The Star in December that Thomas attacked 76-year-old John Langston of Anniston Dec. 8 after Langston allegedly stole items from Thomas.
Deputies said video footage taken from inside the jail showed Thomas and Langston going into a cell together. After that, deputies said, Langston left and returned to the cell twice.
According to deputies, jail staff found Langston the next morning suffering from severe injuries and took him to UAB hospital. Langston’s family members said he had bleeding in and around his brain and broken ribs. Langston also developed pneumonia while in the hospital, relatives said.
Langston’s family told The Star in February that he had woken up and was recovering physically, but was suffering from memory loss.
At the time of the attack, Thomas had been in the jail since August on charges of heroin trafficking, second-degree marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remained in the jail on Thursday. His bond on a gun charge had also been revoked.
Langston had been jailed on a charge of breaking and entering a vehicle.
An attempt to reach Thomas’ defense attorney, Derek Walton, on Thursday for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Thomas could face a life sentence in prison and up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.