Man charged with attempted arson of church

Police charged an Anniston man Wednesday after he allegedly poured gasoline around a local church on Tuesday.
Anniston police charged Michael Jawon Tucker, 28, on Wednesday with attempted second-degree arson. Tucker was also charged with two theft-related misdemeanors the day before.
Police told The Star Wednesday that Tucker stole some Gatorade around 4 p.m. from the Winn-Dixie in Golden Springs and walked to the church across the street, where he found a can of gasoline.
According to police, Tucker then poured out the can while walking around the building.
Two bystanders then called officers who arrested Tucker and charged him with theft when they arrived, police said.
Tucker remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Thursday with bond set at $51,000. His next court date is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
Attempted second-degree arson is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to $15,000 in fines, according to state law.