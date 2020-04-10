Man charged with attacking RMC worker

An Anniston man was in jail Friday after he allegedly attacked a healthcare worker a day earlier.
Anniston police charged Stephen McCary, 37, with second-degree assault.
According to McCary’s arrest warrant, he hit a Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center staffer Thursday using “closed fists.”
Attempts Friday to reach Anniston police for more details about the incident were unsuccessful.
McCary was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. He is set to appear in court May 7 for a preliminary hearing.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.