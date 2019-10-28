Weaver police charged a man Sunday after he allegedly attacked a man and a woman that day.
Police charged Quinntae Lajuan Elston, 37, of Anniston, with second-degree assault and third-degree assault.
Elston’s arrest warrants allege that he injured a man with a knife and injured a woman by punching her in the cheek Sunday.
An attempt to reach Weaver police for more information on the incident was not immediately successful.
Elston was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Monday, with bond set at $10,500. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 25 for a preliminary hearing.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, punishable under Alabama law by up to a decade in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 if convicted.