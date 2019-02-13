An inmate in the Calhoun County Jail charged with severely beating another inmate in December waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday.
Camerin Neshun Thomas, 25, and his attorney, Derek Walton, elected to waive the hearing the day it was scheduled.
Instead of waiting for an indictment and having to file requests, Walton said, waiving the hearing would grant him immediate access to the state’s information regarding Thomas’ case.
Thomas was initially charged Dec. 26. with the attempted murder of 75-year-old John Langston, of Anniston, who had been previously charged with breaking into a vehicle. According to court documents, Thomas allegedly attempted to kill Langston by beating him Dec. 8.
Langston was taken to UAB hospital for emergency treatment for his injuries, which included bleeding in and around his brain and broken ribs.
Before the December incident, Thomas was charged with trafficking heroin, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. After he was charged with attempted murder, his bond for a previous unlawful firearm possession charge was revoked. He remained in jail Tuesday, according to jail records.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Thomas could face life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.