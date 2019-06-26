An Anniston man was charged Friday after, deputies said, he assaulted a deputy and was found with drugs that day.
Ethan Ryne Choron, 28, was charged by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree assault, first-degree possession of marijuana, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, assault with bodily fluids and attempting to elude law enforcement.
According to arrest warrants, Choron was found with marijuana, Adderall, Vyvanse and amphetamine near Bynum-Leatherwood Road and Circle Drive.
Choron’s arrest warrants also allege that he hit a deputy in the face with his head and shoulder, spat in the deputy’s face several times and ran away while the deputy tried to arrest him.
Attempts to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday for additional details about Choron’s arrest were unsuccessful.
Choron was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Wednesday with bond set at $62,000. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. July 22 for a preliminary hearing.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in a decade in prison and up to $15,000 in fines, according to state law.