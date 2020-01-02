Man charged with assault in shooting at Anniston bar

An Anniston man remained in jail Thursday after police charged him earlier this week with shooting and injuring two people at a local bar a month earlier.
Anniston police on Monday charged Demonta Terrell Miller, 26, of Anniston with two counts of first-degree assault. According to Miller’s arrest report, he was arrested in the Glenwood area of Talladega.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Miller was one of the two men who got into an argument around 2 a.m. Dec. 8 at the Smoking Moose in Anniston before opening fire on each other inside the bar.
Police told The Star in December that both men were shot, along with two bystanders. Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.
Police said the day after the shooting they had identified and interviewed both shooters.
Miller was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000 for the assault charges. He was also charged with violating his probation on two robbery charges.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Thursday police had issued warrants for the second shooter, but had not yet arrested him.
First-degree assault is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and over $30,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.