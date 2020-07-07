Man charged with aggravated child abuse in Oxford

An Alexandria man remained in jail Tuesday after he reportedly abused a child in late June.
Oxford police charged Joseph D. Parker, 26, on Thursday with aggravated child abuse.
According to Parker’s arrest warrant, he injured a child on June 28. Capt. L.G. Owens said the boy’s arm was broken at his home in Oxford, but police weren’t sure exactly how it was broken.
Parker was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. His next court date is slated for July 16.
Aggravated child abuse is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 bond upon conviction.