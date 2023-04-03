 Skip to main content
Man charged in shooting on Oxford highway

OXFORD — Police Chief Bill Partridge announced Monday night a man has been charged with murder in following a shooting on Alabama 21 Monday afternoon.

Tommy Joe Butts, 71, has been charged with the murder of a vehicle passenger. Partridge said the victim and suspect exited the vehicle, got into an altercation when the suspect pulled a weapon and shot the victim once. Additional details have not been released.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.