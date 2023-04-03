Man charged in shooting on Oxford highway

OXFORD — Police Chief Bill Partridge announced Monday night a man has been charged with murder in following a shooting on Alabama 21 Monday afternoon.
Tommy Joe Butts, 71, has been charged with the murder of a vehicle passenger. Partridge said the victim and suspect exited the vehicle, got into an altercation when the suspect pulled a weapon and shot the victim once. Additional details have not been released.
Butts’ address has yet to be released and the name of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of out-of-state relatives.
Oxford police and first responders swarmed the scene of the incident on Highway 21 near Recreation Drive and had to close one lane on both the northbound and southbound directions in order to work the scene.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Charges against Butts were still being officially processed Monday evening.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.