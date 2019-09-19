Authorities charged a Jacksonville man Wednesday with sodomizing a second underage victim in connection with a series of alleged rapes at or near Jacksonville State University in recent months.
The 18-year-old man was charged by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Major Crimes Unit on Wednesday morning along with three others in connection with the case. Five men were charged in the case Tuesday.
Major crimes unit investigator Jay Harrington said the man is the only one to be charged with second-degree sodomy and this is the only charge involving the second victim.
State law defines second-degree sodomy as engaging in deviate sexual intercourse with someone who is considered incapable of providing consent, including victims between the ages of 12 and 16 or who are “mentally defective.”
The other men, Harrington said, were all charged with second-degree rape involving the first victim. According to court documents, the incidents took place between January and September, and both victims were younger than 16.
Harrington said authorities were working Thursday to serve three additional warrants for second-degree rape in connection with the case.
According to Harrington, an incident that took place west of campus was initially reported by a relative of one of the victims to Jacksonville police, who turned the case over to the major crimes unit.
According to Jacksonville State University’s online crime log, the incidents took place between Jan. 1 and Sept. 3 on campus at Dixon Hall, Meehan Hall, Sparkman Hall and in the Rowe Hall parking lot and off campus on Mountain Street.
JSU administrators said Sept. 12 in an email to students that police were investigating criminal activity involving non-students coming onto campus and contacting students “by electronic means.” The email also warned students to be cautious when using social media. JSU attorney Sam Monk said Wednesday the email was sent in response to the case.
Monk said Wednesday there has never been any risk to students stemming from the case.
None of the men charged appeared Thursday in the Calhoun County Jail’s online jail roster.
Second-degree sodomy and second-degree rape are Class B felonies, which can result in up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000 upon conviction, according to state law.