A Gadsden man remained Tuesday in the Etowah County Jail with bond set at $1 million cash after he allegedly shot an Anniston plumber to death Saturday evening.
According to court documents, a judge ordered that Orva Kyle McDonald, 61, undergo an assessment by “CED,” likely a reference to the Cherokee Etowah DeKalb Mental Health Center, and attend a hearing on that assessment before he is allowed to be released on bond.
McDonald was charged with murder and jailed Saturday after, police said, he fatally shot 49-year-old Doug Dewayne Sparks. McDonald’s arrest warrant states he shot Sparks with a Glock 27 .40-caliber handgun.
McDonald is set to appear in court at 7 a.m. Wednesday for a first call hearing.
Attempts to reach Etowah County sheriff’s deputies for additional information on Tuesday were unsuccessful.
The Gadsden Times reported Sunday that deputies found Sparks’ body in the side yard of a house in the 5900 block of U.S. 411, north of Gadsden, around 7:20 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies told The Times that Sparks was doing plumbing work at McDonald’s home when he was shot.
Sparks previously worked at Dunn’s Heating, Cooling and Plumbing in Anniston. Staff members expressed their sadness at his death Sunday in a Facebook post.
“We at Dunn’s are saddened by the news of the loss of former employee, Doug Sparks,” the post read. “Please join us in praying for his family during this unfortunate tragedy.”
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, McDonald could be sentenced to a life sentence in prison and ordered to pay up to a $60,000 fine, according to state law.
