Man arrested on child porn charges

An Anniston man remained in jail Wednesday after he was charged last week with having and sending child pornography.
The State Bureau of Investigation charged the 42-year-old man with one count of dissemination of obscene material of a minor and three counts of possession of pornography with minors.
According to court records, the man had pictures of children engaged in sexual acts and disseminated them between March 15 and Aug. 15.
An attempt Wednesday to reach SBI agents was not immediately successful.
The man was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $37,500. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Dissemination of pornography of minors is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000.
Possession of child pornography is a Class C felony, which can result in up to 10 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.