Man arrested in Oxford after attic standoff

Oxford police and federal marshals arrested an out-of-state fugitive Friday afternoon after a three-hour standoff on Lark Lane in Oxford, police say.
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge said police and marshals arrived at the Lark Lane house around 3 p.m., after getting a tip that a man wanted in Colorado was in the house. Police found him in the attic of the house.
“He was armed and he refused to come out,” Partridge said. Around 6 p.m., Partridge said, police used OC tear gas to get the man to come out of the house. Partridge said the man had a rifle with him in the attic.
Partridge had few details on the man when he spoke by telephone with The Anniston Star, about five minutes after the man was arrested. He said the man’s last name was Brown. He said he didn’t know what charge led to the man’s fugitive status in Colorado. Asked how the fugitive arrived in Oxford, the chief said the man had an acquaintance who was a truck driver.
The fugitive was taken to Oxford’s city jail Friday. Partridge said he’d likely be sent to the Calhoun County Jail to await pickup by Colorado law enforcement officers.