Anniston police were investigating Tuesday after a man was hit with a metal chair early Monday morning.
Lt. Chris Sparks said members of a local Elks Lodge chapter had gotten together shortly after midnight when a fight broke out at the lodge’s building on the 1200 block of Pine Street.
Sparks said the victim, a 26-year-old man, tried to intercede, was hit in the head with a metal chair and fell to the ground.
According to Sparks, the victim was injured near his right eye and taken to Stringfellow Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Attempts to contact Elks Lodge members Tuesday afternoon for additional comment were unsuccessful.
Sparks said Tuesday that police had made no arrests in connection with the assault. If anyone is arrested, they could be charged with second-degree assault.
According to state law, second degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in a 10-year prison sentence and up to $15,000 upon conviction.