An Anniston man was charged Wednesday after he allegedly threatened a law enforcement officer.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said a warrant was issued against Donald Keith Mezick, 45, on a menacing charge after he allegedly threatened to kill a Clay County sheriff’s deputy.
Mezick was charged also with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wade said Clay County deputies contacted Calhoun County deputies about the threats and asked for help in finding his address.
After Calhoun County deputies found his apartment, Wade said, they pulled him over and arrested him on the outstanding warrant.
When deputies searched him, Wade said, they found methamphetamine, marijuana and a glass pipe.
Mezick remained Friday in Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $11,000. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has also placed a hold on him.
Possession of a controlled substance is a Class C felony, which can result in a 10-year prison sentence upon conviction, according to state law.