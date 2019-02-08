An Eastaboga man was charged Wednesday after he allegedly dealt methamphetamine in Oxford.
James Richard Frye, 44, was charged by Oxford police with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
According to his arrest warrant, Frye dealt meth from an undisclosed location from April 1 through May 31. The warrant was issued against Frye on Oct. 18.
Capt. L.G. Owens said Frye was already being held in the Calhoun County Jail when he was charged with distribution. On Jan. 31, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office charged him with obstruction of justice by using a false identity and possession of a controlled substance.
On Friday, Frye remained in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $27,500. Frye is also being held without bond for a probation violation. Frye’s initial appearance in court was Wednesday, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 4. Owens said Frye’s case remained under investigation Friday.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony. State law dictates that Frye could face up to 20 years in prison and owe a maximum of $30,000 in fines if convicted.