Loss of pistol permit fees restricts sheriff’s ability to buy vehicles, equipment

“We’re in a bind,” Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said.
Wade is among the rest of the sheriffs across the state of Alabama sweating the loss of funding caused by a recently passed law stating that, as of January 2023, people won’t be required to have a permit to carry a concealed weapon on their person or in a personal vehicle.
That’s a problem because the funds acquired from the sales of pistol permits were by law almost exclusively for law enforcement only, according to President of the Alabama Sheriff’s Association and Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones
“We — the Alabama Sheriff’s association and law enforcement, police chiefs, district attorneys, and others involved in law enforcement across the state — were opposed to the passage of this legislation. But nonetheless it is the law now and we’re certainly going to do what we can to ensure our personnel are trained and we will face what we consider as the challenge that it does present,” Jones said.
In 2013, the state redid the pistol permit laws to state that the county sheriff shall issue a person a pistol permit instead of may issue — meaning the sheriff must issue a person a permit if they so seek it and there is no legal reason for them not to be issued one, according to Wade. This simple word took away much of the sheriff’s discretion. As long as a person meets the set requirements, the sheriff no longer has a choice but to issue the permit.
“That’s been good — that's not been a problem. However there are some times where the sheriffs need discretion, like if a person is convicted of sex abuse 2nd, which is a misdemeanor,” Wade said. “So it doesn’t preclude him from having a weapon or a firearm. So do you want a sex offender with a pistol permit? Well, under this current law, he can get one.”
Wade said that since 2013, some have been trying to “do away” with pistol permits altogether, despite their long existence in state law.
“Pistol permits have been in effect for over 90 years,” Wade said. “During those 90 years, all of these things have been built around pistol permits, i.e. the pistol permit fee. And while people don’t like to pay a fee — I understand — but during those 90 years, in Calhoun county our local act said 62 ½ percent of every permit sold goes into a vehicle equipment fund.”
The funds made by the issuance of those permits has been “exclusively” how the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department has bought the vehicles that its deputies drive, including the equipment to outfit each vehicle such as cages, computers, and lights.
In previous years, pistol permit sales have brought the department $400,000 to $500,000 per year.
“Since I’ve been sheriff, up until this past week, the county commission has not gave me one red penny to buy/outfit vehicles,” Wade said. “And to be honest with you I’ve not had a problem with it because I save my money. I know what my people need. I get the money; I go buy it. So pistol permits have been sufficient to outfit our fleet.”
The other 27 ½ percent goes to another fund to pay for training, ammunition, tasers, body cameras, and other equipment needed. For example, an allocation of $30,000 in a year from the pistol permit fund pays for body cameras.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey told a Star reporter on Wednesday that “We’ve created a special grant program sheriffs can apply for.”
She said the program “should take care of it as far as I know.”
The program she was describing, Wade said, looked great on paper, but would do little to offset the loss of revenue. The original bill establishing the grant program stated that sheriffs’ offices could apply for funding based on the permit sales from 2021. However at the last minute, legislatures changed it to the fiscal year of 2022.
“Why does that matter? Because in 2021, everybody that was buying pistol permits were buying them. In this month alone, we’re down 50 percent in permit sales since that law passed,” Wade said.
“When they say that they did something that’s going to take care of it, that is nothing more than political bulls—,” Wade continued.
The reason for the drop in sales could stem from people’s mistaken impression that the law went into effect immediately, while others might be waiting to renew their permits in 2023 when the fee is no longer necessary, according to Wade.
His concern is that the money that came from fees is not coming back, at least not from the Alabama Legislature.
“It’s not replacing that money,” Wade said. “And we have to have that money replaced. And that’s what the citizens need to understand. This isn’t a ‘cry wolf’ situation. We’ve got to have some way to buy vehicles.”
The sheriff said it has become an issue of politics and legislatures passing laws that are popular — but therein lies a much larger problem for sheriffs’ departments across the state.
K.L. Brown, Randy Wood, and Barbara Boyd say they agree with his opinion that the pistol permits should remain in place, according to Wade.
“The rest of the legislature in Alabama, they effectively defunded the sheriffs’ offices across the state of Alabama,” Wade said.
Jones said he believed the loss of funds would have a greater effect on the smaller counties that may not have the same economic advantages that some of the larger counties have.
District 3 Commissioner Carolyn Henderson said that though she hoped folks would continue buying permits, “things are still unsure.”
Whatever deficit the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department might suffer, Henderson said, the county commission was more than willing to help any way it can.
“He knows that we’ve got his back,” she said.
“The county is going to make sure that he is still funded,” Henderson said. “We can’t do anything about the laws that they pass. All we can do is live with them. But we can take care of the sheriff’s department.”
The loss of funding has already affected the sheriff’s department for 2022, as it was $2,400 short of purchasing the 10 vehicles it buys yearly to update its fleet and over $90,000 short of outfitting those vehicles. The county commission made up for that loss.
“We’re in a bind,” Wade said. “That’s where we’re at, and the county commission — Lee Patterson and the whole commission, really — if they hadn’t have helped us, we’d really be in bad trouble.”