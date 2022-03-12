Local police: Traffic tickets are to change habits, not make money

When compared to the notorious Brookside police department’s practice of issuing excessive traffic citations, area police departments take a more pragmatic approach to policing the highways and byways.
Brookside, a small town in Jefferson County, came under fire earlier this year for using nearby Interstate 22 as a cash cow to raise revenue for the town of 1,217. Allegations of harassment and an abnormally high number of citations to the resignation of the police chief and officers.
The Anniston police department’s philosophy of issuing traffic citations is not to raise funds for the city or municipal court, Chief Nick Bowles said Tuesday.
“Basically, traffic stops are meant to change the driving behavior of the person stopped. The officer has a conversation with them about the infraction. If the officer feels that a warning will be enough to get their driving habits changed, that is an option,” Bowles said.
Bowles said that other things are taken into consideration when issuing a citation.
“If we have a lot of complaints about speeding or running stop signs in that area, the officer will probably write citations,” Bowles said, “If the person has a poor driving history with citations in their past for similar infractions, the officer may see that as a reason to believe that they have not corrected their habits and may issue a citation.”
Bowles said the police department’s budget is not dependent on and does not change based on citations (which require the payment of a fine), arrests, or any other officer and citizen interactions.
Bowles said the police department in January stopped 971 motorists and issued 308 citations.
Anniston city financial officer Julie Borrelli said a total of $602,000 in traffic citations was issued to motorists in 2021 but only $325,000 was collected.
Oxford
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge said that during the past year his officers made 2,886 traffic stops and issued 1,441 citations.
Partridge takes a similar approach to Bowles in keeping the streets safe.
“Traffic enforcement is there to save lives. It’s there to correct dangerous things the public does on the roadways. We don’t use that as a punishment. If we can stop somebody and warn them verbally or by writing them a warning ticket to correct that bad behavior, that’s what we do,” Partridge said.
“We have never ever used traffic stops as a means to fund the police department. That’s not even part of it. Every traffic stop is at the officer’s discretion. There are no quotas. They are not to write a certain number of tickets. It’s strictly about corrective measures to keep our roadways safe,” he said.
Oxford police don’t conduct traffic patrols on Interstate 20, Partridge said.
Jacksonville
Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood said for his department there isn’t one set policy. Officers use their own judgment on what is safe for the community.
“I guess as a law enforcement leader, at least to my department, we tend to not try to set those,” Wood said. “We give that discretion to officers.”
Wood said what he has generally seen in his years working in law enforcement and from his officers is a 10-15 mph buffer over the posted speed limit before the officer will issue a ticket.
Heflin
Heflin police Maj. Danny Turner said some months the department does not issue any traffic citations.
“We don’t write a lot of traffic citations, but the ones that we do issue are usually necessary, they’re excessive driving incidents where it’s a dangerous situation, we don’t sit on stop signs and just wait for people to run stop signs, or slow roll through one and issue a citation, no, we don’t do that,” Turner said.
“We just make sure that it’s not unsafe before we act on those things, we don’t just try to write everybody a ticket, it’s got to be severe, the purpose of getting a citation is to make that person not do it again,” Turner said. “A lot of times we can do that with just educating them with the correct driving scenarios, what you should and shouldn't do,” he said.
“Some months, don’t even write one, depending on the circumstances,” Turner said.
Turner said it just depends on how motorists are driving.
“I know of some months where we didn’t even write a ticket, and some of them we might write, 10, 15, 20 — it just depends on how the people drive,” Turner said.
Weaver
Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis said it would not hurt his feelings one bit if Weaver police officers did not write a single ticket because it costs the city money every time an officer issues one.
“When you factor in how much each city actually gets, it’s not very much, but then when you apply the overtime for the officer to go to court and the amount of paperwork that goes with it, if there’s an arrest or a DUI or something that goes along with it, the cost actually exceeds the amount of revenue from the tickets,” Willis said.
Willis said that most of the money from a traffic citation goes to fund many other statewide organizations including crime victims’ compensation fund and court fees.
Willis — a former Anniston police officer — knows firsthand what it’s like to write tickets.
“When I was a police officer working the streets, I hated writing tickets, I really hated doing it, and if I stopped someone for speeding I’d give them 15 miles over the speed limit before I’d even write them a ticket, so I’m not a big proponent of tickets,” the mayor said.
Willis said he sees the monthly data from the police department of how many motorists have been pulled over.
“I get them monthly, and I can tell you that Weaver only writes about 10 percent of the people they stop, usually 90 percent of the people that get stopped get a warning and they get sent on their way with no cost,” he said.
Willis said he does see the necessity of tickets.
“It does correct bad driving habits, also a lot of times a traffic stop allows the officer to serve a warrant on somebody that may be in the car or get drugs off the street or get some illegal weapons off of the streets, traffic stops are an important part of law enforcement,” Willis said.
Willis said that tickets are not a revenue generator in Weaver, as they had been in Brookside.
“In Brookside, they were writing the citations, they were trying them in their court, and they were levying the fines, so basically they were judge, jury and executioner which is not good for the judicial system,” he said.
Willis said that some people see Weaver court as the city of Weaver’s court, but it’s not.
“Weaver court is actually an annex of the district attorney’s office in district court, the prosecutor is paid by the district attorney's office, the judge is a district court judge … we do not levy the fines, we do not do any kind of enforcements on warrant or contempts,”he said.
Willis said 35 years ago Weaver had a reputation of being a speed trap.
“Honestly there were some officers that came through Weaver Police Department that did write a lot of tickets, excessive in my opinion, they did write a lot of tickets. Chief Bush has done a fantastic job of changing that and Weaver lost that reputation 30 years ago,” Willis said.
Various references of Weaver’s speed trap have appeared in The Star over the years. One Weaver resident that lived on Saks Road erected a sign in 1984 warning motorists that read, “Watch for Weaver speed trap.”
Willis said the speed trap label is something that endures to this day when a motorist sees an officer on the side of the road.
“I can tell you I see the numbers every month, 10 percent is not a speed trap, 90 percent of people drive away, ‘Have a nice day, drive careful,’” Willis said.