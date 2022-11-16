 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local law enforcement explains Aniah’s Law

Moeller

Judge Randy Moeller speaks with an Anniston Star reporter inside the Calhoun County District Courtroom.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer

A suspect’s right to bail pending court action is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, but authorities believe certain circumstances exist when a suspect shouldn’t be free while awaiting trial.

Alabama voters on Nov. 8 agreed, approving what’s known as Aniah’s Law in the form of an amendment to the Alabama Constitution.

Contact Staff Writer Ashley Morrison at ashmorrison1105@gmail.comOn Twitter @AshMorrison1105.

 