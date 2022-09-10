 Skip to main content
Local duo lead high-speed chase through Georgia residential area

Travis Glenn Smelley, 52, of Oxford, and Natalie Nicole Dumitras, 42, of Anniston.

 Submitted photos

An Oxford man and Anniston woman were arrested Wednesday in Peachtree, Ga., after a dangerous high-speed chase through residential neighborhoods and school zones, officials say. 

Peachtree City Police Department was notified that two suspects, Travis Glenn Smelley, 52, of Oxford, and Natalie Nicole Dumitras, 42, of Anniston, were involved in a theft at a Home Depot there, according to Peachtree police Lt. Chris Hyatt. 