Lincoln man indicted with abusing young boy

Authorities arrested a Lincoln man this week after he was indicted on several sex charges in August.
A Calhoun County grand jury indicted the 29-year-old man on two counts of attempted first-degree sodomy and one count of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12. The man’s indictments allege he sexually abused the boy between July 2014 and July 2017.
Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit investigator Jay Harrington said the abuse started when the boy was six years old and took place at homes in the White Plains and Lenlock areas.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $100,000. As of Thursday, the man was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 10.
The Star typically withholds the names of those charges with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
Attempted first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 are both Class B felonies, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to a $30,00 fine.