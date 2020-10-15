Lincoln man indicted on rape charge

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted a Lincoln man recently after he allegedly raped a woman earlier this year.
The grand jury indicted the 19-year-old man with first-degree rape during its August session. Court records in the man’s case were made public Wednesday. Authorities arrested him on Oct. 8.
According to the man’s indictment, he raped the woman on Feb. 3. An attempt Thursday to reach authorities was not immediately successful.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $25,000. He was released on bond the day of his arrest. His next court date is set for Oct. 29.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
First-degree rape is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.