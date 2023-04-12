 Skip to main content
Legislation targeting gang violence receives favorable report

Legislation targeting gang violence by enhancing penalties for gang members received a favorable report after debate in an Alabama House committee on Wednesday.

House Bill 191, sponsored by Rep. Allen Treadaway, R-Morris, would increase penalties for felonies committed during gang activity, create a minimum sentence for any use of a firearm by gang members and specify people 16 and older can be charged as adults for gang-related offenses.