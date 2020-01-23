Leesburg man charged with attacking deputy

Authorities charged a Leesburg man earlier this month after he allegedly assaulted a deputy in November.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Chadwick Wade Rochester, 51, with second-degree assault.
According to his arrest warrant, Rochester on Nov. 21 drove at a “high rate of speed,” dragging the deputy behind the vehicle.
Attempts to reach deputies Thursday for more details were unsuccessful.
Rochester was booked into jail and was released on $7,500 bond Tuesday, according to jail staff. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13 for a preliminary hearing.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to $15,000 in fines, according to state law.