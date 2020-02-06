Lawyers argue over reducing bond for child porn defendant

A judge on Thursday heard arguments concerning whether the bond of a man charged with producing child porn should be reduced.
Circuit Judge Bud Turner said that morning at a hearing he would consider the arguments of the prosecutor and defense attorney before making a decision.
The defendant, a 37-year-old Piedmont man, asked last month in a handwritten motion that his bond be reduced from $90,000.
In the motion, the man said he and his family do not have the resources to make bond and said he doesn’t pose a flight risk.
The man was charged in March 2018 with three counts of producing pornography with minors. According to his indictment, he produced the images between January 2017 and February 2018.
The man’s attorney, Mike LaPlante, said at the hearing the man has been in jail for nearly two years. LaPlante asked that Turner reduce the man’s bond to $30,000. LaPlante said the man would be able to better help with his defense if he was out of jail.
Prosecutor Eric said the man is charged with three Class A felonies involving video clips that showed him abusing a young child.
An attempt Thursday to reach LaPlante were unsuccessful.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex offenses unless and until they are convicted or plead guilty, because the stigma associated with such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
Because producing pornography with minors is a Class A felony, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay up to a $60,000 fine if convicted.