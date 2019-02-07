An attorney representing an Anniston man charged with killing his wife by shoving her in front of a freight train has requested that he undergo a mental evaluation.
Defense attorney Adam Maniscalco filed a request Wednesday to have Benny Lester Burgess, 57, undergo an exam by a qualified mental health professional.
In the request, Maniscalco wrote that the exam would determine Burgess’ current mental condition, as well as Burgess’ mental condition at the time of the alleged offense.
Maniscalco expressed doubts about Burgess’ competency to stand trial, stating that Burgess’ thought processes are “slowed,” and this decision-making “appears to be suspect at times.”
On Jan. 24, Maniscalco requested that Burgess be transferred from the Calhoun County Jail, where he remains, to a secure mental facility.
Maniscalco wrote that Burgess was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and major depression, had a stroke before his arrest, and had been prescribed seroquel, thorazine and wellbutrin as treatment. According to Maniscalco, the jail had only been providing Burgess with wellbutrin.
“The defendant has been suffering from severe hallucinations, including trauma-induced flashbacks, and is unable to sleep while off his prescribed medications,” Maniscalco wrote in the Jan. 24 request. “These symptoms have worsened in recent months with prolonged lack of treatment.”
Circuit Judge Bud Turner ordered Tuesday that a hearing to determine whether Burgess will be transferred is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 25.
Efforts to reach Maniscalco for additional comment Thursday were unsuccessful.
Burgess was arrested Feb. 15, 2018, and charged with the murder of 41-year-old Connie Michelle Burgess.
Police were called to a set of train tracks near Cooper Circle in the Wellborn area and found Burgess and his injured wife.
Connie Burgess later died from her injuries at Regional Medical Center. Prior to her death, police said the train’s crew members reported seeing Connie and Benny Burgess walking on the tracks.
Burgess on Thursday remained in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $50,000 for the murder charge, and is also being held without bond for three probation violations.
Burgess was indicted in June. He pleaded not guilty and opted to waive an arraignment in July.
Murder is a Class A felony. According to state law, Class A felonies can be penalized by a maximum sentence of life in prison and up to $60,000 in fines.