Kidnapping suspect waives preliminary hearing

An Eastaboga man charged earlier this month with kidnapping a woman and attacking her opted Thursday to send his case to a grand jury.
Allen Obrian Gardner, 36, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon.
Oxford police initially charged Gardner on Jan. 2 with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree domestic violence.
According to court documents, Gardner kidnapped the woman earlier that day and injured her with a handgun. Court documents do not make clear whether Gardner shot her with the handgun or used it to injure her in another way.
Oxford police earlier this month declined to give additional details, due to the “sensitive nature” of the case.
Gardner was initially booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $45,000. Prosecutor Eric Snyder later asked that Gardner’s bond be increased, stating that Gardner repeatedly called the victim from jail and that she feared for her life.
District Judge Randy Moeller granted Snyder’s request and ordered that Gardner have no contact with the victim.
Gardner remained Thursday in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $150,000. An attempt to reach Gardner’s defense attorney, Chris Albert, was unsuccessful.
First-degree kidnapping is a Class A felony. If convicted, Gardner could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, per state law.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, which can result in two decades in prison and a maximum $30,000 fine upon conviction.