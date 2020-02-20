Judge to decide whether killer in 1998 Hardee’s slaying can get parole

A judge is set to decide next week whether the convicted killer of a woman can be considered for parole after hearing witness testimony and closing arguments during a hearing on the matter Thursday.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Brian Howell said he plans Feb. 27 to announce his decision as to whether Gregory Renard Wynn, 39, will ever be eligible for parole.
A jury convicted Wynn in 1999 of brutally beating 33-year-old Denise Carpenter Bliss the year before in the kitchen of the Hardee’s where she worked as a manager before he left her in a freezer to die. Wynn was 17 at the time of the murder.
Wynn was initially sentenced to death, but his sentence was reduced in 2006 to life in prison without parole after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the death penalty for juveniles is unconstitutional.
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals in 2016 ordered a resentencing hearing for Wynn after another U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which barred life without parole for juveniles, except for the “rare few” who show no possibility of rehabilitation.
‘Let’s not lose sight of Denise Bliss’
Polly Kenny, a prosecutor with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, said in her closing arguments that Wynn’s crime against Bliss was “heinous, atrocious and cruel,” and said it was impossible to rehabilitate him.
Kenny held up a photo of Bliss when she was alive to Howell.
“Let’s not lose sight of Denise Bliss, a 33-year-old woman who was full of life,” Kenny said.
Then, Kenny held up a photo of Bliss’ body. Kenny said Bliss had been “so barbarically beaten that she was unrecognizable to her high school friend, Wayne Willis.” Willis was the lead investigator in Bliss’ case and testified Tuesday, the first day of the hearing.
Kenny said Wynn was 10 months shy of his 18th birthday when he killed Bliss, and would have qualified for the death penalty after he turned 18.
Kenny said Wynn planned the crime beforehand, snuck in through the back of the Hardee’s, hid in the bathroom and waited for everyone but Bliss to leave work before he killed her.
“He was fired by Hardee’s and he had told friends, and they had testified, that he wanted to get back at them,” Kenny said.
She held up the shattered, wooden handle of the squeegee and the metal trash-compacting stick that Wynn used to beat Bliss at least 40 times.
“There was blood on every surface: ceilings, floors, in the freezer, on boxes,” Kenny said.
According to Kenny, the murder Wynn commited was not a “crime of youth.” She said the jury at Wynn’s initial sentence had voted 12-0 in favor of the death penalty. She said no one else had been involved in the murder, that Wynn was calm and collected when talking to police and already had a violent criminal record.
Kenny said Rosaline Montgomery, Wynn’s aunt, had testified that Wynn’s mother had severely abused him, but he had said before his trial and sentencing he had a normal childhood. She pointed to posts on Wynn’s Facebook page that expressed his love for family members, a family trip to Six Flags and professional photos of the family as evidence.
Kenny said James Garbarino, a developmental psychologist who testified Wednesday as an advocate for the idea that life without parole for juveniles is “barbaric,” had “cherry picked” facts that supported his beliefs in a report he prepared for Howell.
Kenny said the court has seen no remorse or empathy for the victims from Wynn. She cited a phone call between Wynn and an aunt, in which Wynn says he doesn’t need any rehabilitation and has done nothing wrong.
According to Kenny, Wynn has continued to violate the rules at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility, where he is serving his sentence, by having a cell phone and receiving inappropriate letters from two instructors in a lecture series at the prison.
‘Was he incorrigible then?’
Patrick Mulvaney, a defense attorney with the Southern Center for Human Rights, said in his closing arguments that Wynn is not “permanently incorrigible.”
He said Wynn was not the type of person the judges were thinking of in the 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision when they ruled that only juveniles who could not be rehabilitated could be sentenced to life without parole.
“The evidence in this case shows, for sure, a very serious crime, but it doesn’t show that there’s no hope for Greg Wynn,” Mulvaney said.
Mulvaney said Wynn is housed in the prison’s “faith and character dormitory,” for well-behaved inmates, had been one of the best students in the courses he took in prison and organized a book event for fellow inmates.
Mulvaney said Montgomery’s testimony, which there was no reason to doubt, indicated Wynn had been regularly abused and resented by his mother and abandoned by his father.
Despite that, Mulvaney said, Wynn was a kind and caring child, who made up silly rhymes to learn how to spell “Connecticut” and knew when his diabetic grandmother needed her insulin.
As Wynn grew, Mulvaney said, the rejection of and violence against Wynn continued. Mulvaney said Wynn did have some positive influences in his life, but that the family pictures and trip to Six Flags don’t negate the abuse he suffered.
Mulvaney cited the testimony of Wynn’s eighth-grade science teacher, Wilma Whateley. He said Wynn had led a group to win a regional science competition by designing a magnetic, levitating wheelchair for a fellow student.
“He didn’t think he could win, but he did,” Mulvaney said.
Wynn’s life had spiralled out of control three years later, Mulvaney said. He said Wynn had dropped out of school, been arrested numerous times, been fired from several jobs and drank half a case of beer per day.
As soon as Wynn was transferred from death row, Mulvaney said, he took the exam to earn his GED, but failed the math portion. Mulvaney said Wynn began taking a GED course, and passed eight months later.
Mulvaney said the coordinator of a lecture series at the prison described him as one of her best students. While in prison, Mulvaney said, Wynn also met and got close to his biological father and worked to rebuild his relationship with his mother.
“Greg is trying, in the difficult environment of Donaldson prison, to do good things,” Mulvaney said.
After each talking point, Mulvaney asked Howell the same question about Wynn: “Was he incorrigible then?”
Brenda Roberson, a member of Rest Haven Missionary Baptist Church, said she read a eulogy penned by Wynn for his grandmother’s funeral. In the eulogy, Roberson said, Wynn wrote about a pair of cowboy boots his grandmother had given him, as well as many other things she had done for him.
By the end of the eulogy, Roberson said, there wasn’t a dry eye in the church.
“It was very heartfelt,” Roberson said. “It was like he was sitting in a room talking to his grandmother.”
Howell also heard from Ellen Elmes of Southwest Virginia Community College, who testified about a painting of Wynn’s featured in an art exhibition at the college, and author Ravi Howard, who described a Black History Month program at Donaldson he had spoken at that was organized by Wynn.