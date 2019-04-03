A judge heard arguments Wednesday over whether a man charged in a fatal 2017 shooting should have his bond reinstated.
The hearing was in response to 23-year-old Torey Lacar Hudson’s bond request. Calhoun County Circuit Judge Bud Turner told attorneys and prosecutors to expect a decision before next Friday.
Hudson’s defense attorney, Will Broome, filed the request Feb. 28. Broome wrote in the request that his client had been incarcerated in the Calhoun County Jail since December and has never posed a bail bond risk or a flight risk.
Broome also wrote that Hudson has an extended network of family in Calhoun County and is not a threat to the community.
Hudson was initially indicted on a murder charge in September 2017. Hudson and Alfred De’bree Miller, 31, were arrested that month and charged with fatally shooting 30-year-old Anthony Marquarius Fluker in July 2017.
DeAngelo Martez Harris, 27, was later apprehended in Florida and also charged in connection with Fluker’s death.
Hudson, Miller and Harris were booked into jail with each of their bonds set at $100,000. Turner reduced their bonds in November 2017.
Police said in July 2017 they found Fluker suffering from a gunshot wound at Norwood Homes in Anniston. Fluker was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham, and was pronounced dead when he arrived there.
Originally incarcerated in the fall of 2017, Hudson was released from jail in April 2018. As a condition of his release, Hudson was ordered to pay for GPS monitoring. His bond was revoked in December after he’d been charged with driving under the influence in Virginia.
Prosecutor Lynn Hammond argued at the hearing that Hudson’s bond should remain revoked because he had been charged with an additional offense while out on bond.
Until his DUI arrest, Broome said, Hudson had been a model GPS program participant and was in Virginia to assist with cleanup efforts after a hurricane. Broome said Hudson’s blood-alcohol content at the time of his arrest was 0.09, only one-tenth of a percentage point above the legal limit.
Hammond also argued that Hudson had been out of state when he was charged with the DUI. While Hudson had permission from deputies, Hammond said, being out of state was a violation of his bond conditions. Hammond also said Hudson was prohibited from consuming alcohol.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputy Frank Mills said he reviewed the guidelines of GPS monitoring with Hudson, and Hudson had signed his initials under every guideline. When Hudson asked to travel to Virginia for work, Mills said, he erroneously granted him permission.
Mills also said the monitoring service deputies used to track Hudson’s location did not tell them he was barred from leaving the state.
Hudson’s mother, Katrina Jackson, said he had been living with her in Anniston when he was charged with the DUI. Jackson said Hudson’s brother was shot in the head around the time he was arrested, which could have influenced him to drink.
Hammond said Hudson’s brother was shot three days after he was arrested in Virginia, making the argument that he drank because of his brother’s situation “disingenuous.”
If Hudson were to be released, Jackson said, she would ensure he follows the conditions of his release and maintains steady employment. Hudson’s grandfather, Glen Ray, also said he’d be willing to keep an eye out for him if he was released.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Hudson could face a life sentence in prison and up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.